Iran acquires knowledge of thermal desalination

Desalination is a process that removes minerals from saline water and results in freshwater that can be used for human drinking water, irrigation of farms and agricultural and industrial gardens.

A knowledge-based company in our country has acquired the knowledge of producing new generation solar desalination systems

Mohsen Nazari, managing director of “Arta Javid Asia” knowledge-based company, said that the company is active in the design and construction of advanced desalination systems as well as vacuum engineering that operates in the field of water and new technologies of thermal desalination.

"We are a leading country and have many projects underway," Nazari added.

He made the remark that solar hybrid systems do not exist at all in the country and there are no other manufacturers in the world except a few companies in Germany and America.

9455**2050

