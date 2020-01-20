Esteqlal foreign players react to AFC decision

Cheick Diabaté noted that it is not true that there is no security in Iran. If Iran was not safe, I would not go back to Iran after the holidays, but you saw that I left for Iran by the end of the holiday and took part in the exercises.

The Esteqlal striker pointed out that of course, the participation of passionate spectators in any match can help this team, but with the power of my teammates, I know that they play well even outside the home as well with full strength.

I have never felt insecure on the streets of Tehran, defender Hrvoje Milić said, noting that the treatment of foreign people is very friendly and respectful. They will do whatever they can to help you. I have always told my family that the Iranian people are hospitable.

Life in this country is going on like other countries, he said. People go to their workplaces and the kids go to school. Personally, I would not go back to Iran if I felt that Iran was insecure. I would have liked to play against 100,000 supporters of Esteqlal against Al-Kuwait, but that decision surprised me.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish