Iranian clubs to AFC: We only play at home

Following a new letter from the AFC Secretary-General regarding the hosting of Iranian teams in the new season of the AFC Champions League, a meeting was held on Monday with Federation officials and chief executives of Persepolis, Sepahan, Esteqlal and Shahr Khodro clubs at the federation.

At the meeting, a letter from the clubs was prepared in response to a new letter from the Secretary-General of the AFC, which reads as follows:

1- Iranian clubs, by reasoning that there is no legitimate reason to deprive them of their hosting rights, declare that they will not transfer their hosting outside the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2- All Iranian clubs participating in the competition announced that they will only participate in the event that the Confederation formally declares that these clubs host their rivals within the territory of the Islamic Republic.

3- If the Confederation accepts the above terms, the Iranian clubs will only accept a change of schedule within the calendar.

4- Managers of Iranian clubs are requesting to meet as soon as possible with the President and Secretary-General of the AFC.

