Jan 20, 2020, 5:58 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83641595
0 Persons

Russia: European countries under US pressure fail to fulfill commitments in JCPOA

Russia: European countries under US pressure fail to fulfill commitments in JCPOA

Moscow, Jan 20, IRNA - Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday that European countries under US pressure have not fulfilled their commitments regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA).

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Facebook account on Monday that the European Troika Group called the cause of launching the dispute settlement mechanism in the JCPOA a concern over Tehran's reduced commitment to the deal.

The ministers of the three European nations, Britain, Germany and France, told European members on last Tuesday that they have called for launching the dispute settlement mechanism. 

Ulyanov pointed out the unjustified decision of the three European countries on dispute settlement mechanism, noting but European countries were first pressured by the US not to fulfill their economic obligations (toward Iran).

Under such circumstances, all parties should mind reaching a deal, he added.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 1 =