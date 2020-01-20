Russia: European countries under US pressure fail to fulfill commitments in JCPOA

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Facebook account on Monday that the European Troika Group called the cause of launching the dispute settlement mechanism in the JCPOA a concern over Tehran's reduced commitment to the deal.

The ministers of the three European nations, Britain, Germany and France, told European members on last Tuesday that they have called for launching the dispute settlement mechanism.

Ulyanov pointed out the unjustified decision of the three European countries on dispute settlement mechanism, noting but European countries were first pressured by the US not to fulfill their economic obligations (toward Iran).

Under such circumstances, all parties should mind reaching a deal, he added.

9455**1430

