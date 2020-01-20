Jan 20, 2020, 4:56 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83641589
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC Commander: General Soleimani was game-changer

IRGC Commander: General Soleimani was game-changer

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) stressed that Martyr Lieutenant General Soleimani is more than alive and more dangerous for the enemy than ever before, and said that the martyred general had displaced and baffled the enemy and the man had changed the balance in the height of inequality.

According to the IRGC News website, Major General Hussein Salami in a ceremony to introduce the new commander of the Quds Force held on Monday in the presence of senior commanders and senior officials at the IRGC Command Headquarters noted that everyone has clearly seen that this great commander with his martyrdom has created a unique wave and movement not only in the Islamic Iran but also among the Muslim Ummah and other nations.

Salami described General Soleimani as powerful, thoughtful, resourceful, devout, courageous, outspoken and determined commander and noted that this great commander of the resistance front in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and in the Islamic nations built power and created unknown dangers for the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =