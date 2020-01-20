IRGC Commander: General Soleimani was game-changer

According to the IRGC News website, Major General Hussein Salami in a ceremony to introduce the new commander of the Quds Force held on Monday in the presence of senior commanders and senior officials at the IRGC Command Headquarters noted that everyone has clearly seen that this great commander with his martyrdom has created a unique wave and movement not only in the Islamic Iran but also among the Muslim Ummah and other nations.

Salami described General Soleimani as powerful, thoughtful, resourceful, devout, courageous, outspoken and determined commander and noted that this great commander of the resistance front in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and in the Islamic nations built power and created unknown dangers for the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

