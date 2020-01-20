Spox highlights Zarif's intention to attend WEF

"FM @JZarif had full intention to attend @wef Summit this year upon formal and in-person invitations from WEF," Mousavi tweeted on Monday.

"Sadly, unilateral changes in mutually agreed arrangements on part of WEF - perhaps geared to have only one outcome - have prevented that," he added.

"Missed opportunity for dialog," he reiterated.

Earlier, Mousavi said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to attend World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but, despite the official invitation, he will not participate in the WEF.

The World Economic Forum, based in Cologny-Geneva, Switzerland, is an NGO, founded in 1971. The WEF's mission is cited as "committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".

