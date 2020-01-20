Jan 20, 2020, 11:56 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83640898
0 Persons

Tags

Zurkhaneh Athletic Sports int'l contests kick off in Iran

Zurkhaneh Athletic Sports int'l contests kick off in Iran

Bojnourd, Jan 20, IRNA – The 3rd Zurkhaneh Sports and Wrestling Athletic (Koshti Pahlavani) World Cup opened with participation of 100 athletes from 22 countries in Bojnourd, North Khorasan Province on Monday.

Participating countries include Iran, Poland, Estonia, Turkey, Cyprus, Hungary, South Korea, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameron.

Third Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti Pahlavani World Cup opened at the University of Bojnourd.

Koshti Pahlavani (heroic wrestling) is a type of Iranian wrestling dating back to ancient times is practiced in the Zurkhaneh (House of Athletes).

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =