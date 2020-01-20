Athletic (Zurkhaneh) Sports int'l contests kick off in Iran

Participating countries include Iran, Poland, Estonia, Turkey, Cyprus, Hungary, South Korea, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameron.
Third Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti Pahlavani World Cup opened at the University of Bojnourd.
Koshti Pahlavani (heroic wrestling) is a type of Iranian wrestling dating back to ancient times is practiced in the Zurkhaneh (House of Athletes).
