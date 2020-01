Zarif made the remarks in a formal session of Majlis to answer question of a parliamentarian.

He told the parliamentarians that he has most decisively defended all the Islamic Republic's policies, though, in some cases, he had another idea.

Referring to defenses he made of the country's policies in India, Astana, and Doha, he said that he has the duty to defend the policies of the Islamic Republic.

(updating)

9417**1416

