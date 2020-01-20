Jan 20, 2020, 10:40 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83640754
0 Persons

Tags

Southern Iran quake leaves no casualties

Southern Iran quake leaves no casualties

Bushehr, Jan 20, IRNA – Managing Director of Crisis Management of Bushehr Province Jahangir Dehqani said on Monday that earthquake in Kharg Island, southern Iran had no damages.

Speaking to IRNA, Jahangir Dehqani said the tremor caused no damages to oil platforms and installations.  

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale shook the Kharg Island in southern Iran Monday. 

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the quake occurred at 06:20 hours local time (2:50 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 2 =