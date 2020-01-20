Southern Iran quake leaves no casualties

Speaking to IRNA, Jahangir Dehqani said the tremor caused no damages to oil platforms and installations.

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale shook the Kharg Island in southern Iran Monday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the quake occurred at 06:20 hours local time (2:50 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

