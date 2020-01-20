Parliament supports correct standing of national football clubs

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Minister of Sports and Youths Masoud Soltanifar.

Larijani described Iran as a safe and powerful country and stressed the fact that the rights of football fans should not be undermined.

Iran expects international community and the Asian bodies to act impartially and based on their own Charters with regard to Iranian sports and football federations.

Iranian teams are popular in Asia and the world, he added.

He criticized the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over measures it adopted against Iranian National Football Federation, saying that Majlis backs the correct positions of clubs and the National Football Federation.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi derided the AFC for declaration to cancel Iran hosting Asian Champions League, saying Saudis have unfairly misused the air disaster and martyrdom of innocent passengers to their own benefit.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

