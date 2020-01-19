Araghchi: Saudis unfairly misuse current situation

Saudis wanted to extend the issue to their own political aims and deprived Iranian teams of this concession to make their teams winner of these competitions, he added.

Araghchi called for standing against Saudis’ unfair misuse.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Perspolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish