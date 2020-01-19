Health one of ways to develop discourse diplomacy globally

Alireza Zali on Sunday visited the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and met with Zia Hashemi, Managing Director of IRNA, adding that in areas that are less controversial, the dialogue is much easier, and they can be used internally to raise public awareness and in international dimensions as a tool for public diplomacy.

He noted that the general conscience of the global scientific community is usually a logical, and humanitarian, and during these heavy sanctions days, many of the waves opposing sanctions are the same academics and universities in the world.

According to the neurosurgery specialist, contrary to the political view, the medical community’s view in the international community is opposing sanctions and would like to pave the way in areas such as medicine, equipment and scientific exchanges with Iran.

Referring to the bitter events of the last two weeks in the country, he said in recent days the atmosphere of the country has been deplorable, and one part that can bring us out of this tragic and sad atmosphere is the reminder of great scientific advances, especially in the field of health.

