Kosovo footballer says Iran safe enough to host matches

Tehran, Jan 19, IRNA – Kosovan footballer playing in Iran’s Pro League said that he lives and plays football in the country because he feels safe and secure.

Speaking to IRNA, Shpejtim Arifi regretted the decision by Asian Football Confederation to strip Iranian clubs of their right to host their matches and said: I’ve lived for years in Iran and this is because I feel safe and comfortable… Football must not be politicized as FIFA laws state.

Arifi who played in Perspolis and is currently a member of the Tractor football team said that the AFC’s decision isn’t compatible with the law.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Perspolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

