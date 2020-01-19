MoU on cooperation of int’l exhibitions of Hamedan, Iraq's Sulaymaniyah signed

Hamid Golipoor said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that this agreement underscores mutual cooperation in organizing joint exhibitions at both exhibition sites.

He said that the MoU addresses businessmen, and producers, using the economic capacities of both countries.

Golipoor said that last summer the Hamadan Exhibition Company signed the first foreign MoU with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He stressed that the international exhibition helps the manufacturer easily present and earn currency in other countries, and added that the average turnover of the exhibition is 450 billion rials a year.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish