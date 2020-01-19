Legal process of Chieftain tanks near ending

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, a hearing will be held on a small part of the amount of British arms deal debt to Iran in London in British Court of Appeal, wrote Hamid Baeeidinejad on his Twitter page.

He added that by assigning this small part, the legal process of the case will come to its end and there will be no excuse for paying the debt.

This debt is related to the purchase contract of tanks in 1971 signed by the British Ministry of Defense and the Pahlavi government, which was supposed to deliver 1,500 tanks and armored vehicles to Iran.

After the Islamic Revolution, the contract was canceled, and since Iran had paid all the contract money, it had demanded a refund.

Iran's ambassador to Britain had announced two years ago that London was ready to pay off Iran's debt and said that after two decades of heavy litigation between Iran and Britain, payment of Iran's debt by Britain has reached its final stage and this debt is due to be paid in the coming days.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish