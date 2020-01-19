Foreign Ministry’s strong responses provided good platform for missile attack

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said this afternoon at a meeting of the political and strategic dimensions of the consequences of the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani at the Foreign Relations College of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the first strategy of General Soleimani was to create a barrier to the development of the Zionist regime. The forces of Quds and General Soleimani were very successful in this regard, as Israel was confined to a small land between the concrete walls while aiming to establish a regime in the Nile to the Euphrates.

He went on to say that at the funeral procession held for General Soleimani, "you saw that the leaders of the Palestinian and Resistance groups were behind Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei because General Soleimani never forgot the Palestinian cause.

The second strategy of General Soleimani was to fight terrorism, as soon as "you saw the bones of the ISIS and terrorism being broken in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon", the former deputy foreign minister said.

Amir Abdollahian, meantime, said that in addition to these two strategies, Israel's strategy to break up the regional countries did not yield any result. "For this reason, the Americans have adopted a triangular strategy, which is to make the regional governments, especially the states of the resistance front. The second side of this triangle is to create chaos in the region. You see this in Yemen," he added.

He said that the goal of this strategy by the US and Israel is to change the regime or break up the regional countries, stating that there is an approach of regime change or regional breakdown in part of the US power. Israel seeks to utilize American power and bring about regional breakdowns to bring Israel back to influence the development in the region. This includes Syria and Iraq in the first stage, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the second stage, and Iran and Egypt in the third stage.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish