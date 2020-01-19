Mauritanian university adds Persian language to its curriculum

Arts and Literature faculty of Nouakchott University launched an independent office of Persian language and Iranian studies and would expand it into a professorial chair considering the abundant number of Persian language lovers in the country, according to the Iranian Embassy in Mauritania.

The Arabic language is the main language in Mauritanian educational centers, but Chinese, English, French and Spanish are also taught as foreign languages and the Persian language will join the collection from now on.

Officially known as the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the North African country has a population of 4,300,000, almost all of them Muslims.

