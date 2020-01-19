Majlis to decide about Iran’s cooperation with IAEA

The statement said that the MPs are doing so to make the West, especially the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that Iran will not hesitate to make “decisive” decisions.

The statement, which was read at the formal session of Majlis on Sunday, said that the recent weeks’ incidents brought to light some dark angles of the covert and overt hostility against the people of Iran.

The terror act of assassinating Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, which was followed by the epic funeral procession, made the enemies’ intentions clear to all.

The statement added that the trigger mechanism activated by the European countries proved that they are following the US terrorist Administration and that the problem is not Iran but “their abjectly following“ the US.

Another part of the statement refers to abject, unconventional, and illegal presence of the UK ambassador among the few deceived people in Tehran is also noteworthy, adding that the people of Iran have no good memories from the UK in the past two centuries. They are responsible for killing 10 million Iranians in the famine; they brought the ominous Pahlavi dynasty to power; etc.

All these entails Ministry of Foreign Affairs do the law of reducing level of Iran’s relations with the UK, the statement said.

The statement said that the texts and tone of the Foreign Ministry shows a change in approach, but that is not sufficient.

“Foreign Ministry needs to take a decisive and brave steps to translate resolve of the people into action.”

9417**1416

