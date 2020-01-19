Iranian tourist arrives in Ganjeh, Azerbaijan with camel

The Iranian tourist, who began his journey around the world with a camel 9 months ago entered Ganjah by crossing some parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA News Agency reported on Sunday.

Mohammad Amiri Rudan, who travels by camels, has announced the introduction of genetic resources, including the Bactrian camel and Iran's tourist attractions, among the goals of his cultural program.

The Iranian tourist, who is traveling around the world, will travel to Georgia (after leaving Azerbaijan) and to Europe via Georgia.

Mohammad Amiri Rudan is a teacher in Hormuzgan province (southern Iran) who has a 20-year tourism background.

