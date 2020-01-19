Jan 19, 2020, 3:12 PM
Iranian tourist arrives in Ganjah of Azerbaijan on camel

Baku, Jan 19, IRNA – Iranian tourist Mohammad Amiri Rudan arrived in Ganjah on a camel journey from Hormuzgan province as part of his around-the-world journey, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 341 kilometers west of Baku's capital.

The Iranian tourist, who began his journey around the world on a camel 9 months ago entered Ganjah by crossing some parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA News Agency reported on Sunday.

Mohammad Amiri Rudan has announced the introduction of genetic resources, including the Bactrian camel and Iran's tourist attractions, among the goals of his cultural program.

The Iranian tourist, who is traveling around the world, will travel to Georgia (after leaving Azerbaijan) and to Europe via Georgia.

Mohammad Amiri Rudan is a teacher in Hormuzgan province (southern Iran) who has a 20-year tourism background.

