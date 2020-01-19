Central Bank to focus on checking inflation: CBI governor

Hemmati wrote on an Instagram post that Iran’s currency market was hit by external shocks to domestic economy and the Central Bank played a role in preventing fluctuation in this market and the malign role of speculators.

He said that increasing non-oil production accompanied with proper monetary policies of the government is the key to CBI new policy’s success.

In addition to making macroeconomic variables foreseeable, the Central Bank would direct its policies to build a proper space for job-making businesses by improving balance sheets of the banks and developing a healthy credit flow for them, the official added.

He warned banks to comply with new monetary policies as the Central Back has decided to help increase liquidity of balance sheets in the secondary market.

Hemmati underlined that increasing economic growth is the most important measure to make cruel sanctions against Iran fail.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish