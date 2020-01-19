University of Münster to open Iranology course

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Iranian cultural attaché in Berlin Hamid Mohammadi and Khorchide held a meeting to become more acquainted with the Islamic studies center's activities.

Mohammadi stressed the importance of expert universities in religious studies, Islamic studies, and Quranic research.

Expressing readiness to establish relations between Iranian universities and the University of Münster and also the background of ties between Iranian cultural attaché office and the German university, he said this cooperation help develop scientific and research programs in the Islamic studies center of the mentioned university.

Meanwhile, Khorchide elaborated on the activities of the center, saying it is the biggest center for Islamic studies in Germany.

He added that the Iranology course will be launched in 2021.

The University of Münster is a public university located in the city of Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. With more than 43,000 students and over 120 fields of study in 15 departments, it is Germany's fifth largest university and one of the foremost centers of German intellectual life.

