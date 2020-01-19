ICT Minister: Countdown starts for Zafar satellite to launch

In his Twitter message, Jahromi described the satellite and its launcher as important research steps.

The ceremony for delivering Zafar satellites was held in Iran University of Science and Technology on Sunday.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating link between two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after crisis and upgrading structural maps are among mission of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

