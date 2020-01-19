Iran stands 4th in nanotechnology

Mehdi Rezayat said in a press conference that Iran is a long distance ahead of the neighboring countries and its main rivals are countries China, India, South Korea, and European countries.

Rezayat said that in 2019, more than 10,400 articles have been published in nanotechnology in ISI journal in which Iran has the fourth rank it maintains over the past several years.

He said that Iran is in a good condition in production of science, and that the 10-year document of nanotechnology has called for commercialization, export, and founding international companies and cooperation.

He added that there are more than 35,000 students and graduates in this field, a part of which are in nanomedicine. More than 220 knowledge-based companies are working in the area and more than 660 certified products have been produced in different fields, such as pharmaceuticals and textile.

In the Iranian year (starting on March 21, 2015), the turnover of nanotechnology was very small but reached $60 million in preceding two years and more than $83 million in the latest single year. It is expected to surpass $165 million dollars until March 20, which marks the beginning of the Iranian new year.

