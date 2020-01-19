Larijani calls on EU to observe justice dealing with JCPOA

If Europe for any reason follows unjust behavior to invoke Article 37 of the JCPOA, Iran will then take a serious action towards its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Larijani said in a statement to the formal session of the parliament this morning.

Censuring the decision of three European countries- France, Germany and Britain- to invoke a dispute settlement mechanism envisaged by the context of the JCPOA, Larijani said their decision is regrettable.

A European minister declared clearly that the US has threatened Europe to raise EU car imports tariffs if they refuse to trigger the dispute settlement mechanism, Larijani said.

The problem is not in Iran's conduct of the JCPOA, it is the US fault, the speaker said, adding that Iran does not threaten anyone and it has compromised for a long time since the US withdrawal in 2018 while Europe has only issued political statements over the past two years.

The United States withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA between Iran and the world powers- US, UK, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany- in May, 2018 and reinstated sanctions lifted by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

As Larijani stressed, Iran will take reciprocal measure towards what the Europeans do.

