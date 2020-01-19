Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Enemy seeks to overshadow Gen. Soleimani’s assassination with plane tragedy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Friday the enemy tried to use the “bitter” tragedy of accidentally downing a Ukrainian airliner to overshadow the funeral of a top commander assassinated in a US drone strike.

- Zarif: Iranian bank to open branch in India

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Bank Pasargad plans to open a branch in India to facilitate bilateral trade between the Iran and the South Asian country.

- Iran raps Europe for caving in to ‘high school bully’ Trump in nuclear deal

Iran on Thursday criticized three European states that had succumbed to “high school bully” Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear deal the US president dishonored in 2018.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Hossein Zendehrudi’s “Voute Azurée” tops Tehran Auction

Hossein Zendehrudi’s painting “Voute Azurée” was the most expensive work sold at the 12th Tehran Auction on Friday as it fetched 32 billion rials (over $750,000).

- Iraqi FM: U.S. pullout from Iran nuclear deal destabilizes region

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al Hakim, in a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi in Baghdad, has said that Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been the cause of recent tensions in the region.

- ICCIMA unveils agribusiness training program

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture hosted a ceremony on Saturday for unveiling the country’s first agricultural business training program (called NABKA).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Pakistan FM says Iran wants de-escalation

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has shuttled between Washington and Tehran in the course of a week, voiced confidence on Friday that Iran was seeking to lower tensions.

- Tehran stocks set new highs

Tehran stocks opened trading week on a high note Saturday, extending a bullish trend that has dominated the market for six consecutive days.

- Iran-EU trade plunges 73%

Trade between Iran and EU member states during the first 11 months of 2019 stood at €4.73 billion to register a 73.45% plunge compared with last year’s corresponding period, latest data released by the European Statistical Office show.

