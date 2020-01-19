Iran's boxer selected as best in Turkey's Ahmet Comert Cup

Introducing the top boxers, the event ended late on Saturday.

The Iranian team directed by Ali Reza Estaki bagged three silver and four bronze medals.

At the end of the competitions, Omid Ahmadi-Safa was introduced and awarded as the best athlete.

Final round of the competitions was held in Istanbul on Saturday. Iran was represented by three boxers in final where Moslem Maqsoudi lost to Moroccan rival to get silver medal.

Finally, Omid Ahmadi-Safa and Toufan Sharifi in 52 and 91 kilograms, respectively conceded defeat against their Mongolian and Algerian rivals and grabbed silver medals.

Earlier, Danial Shahbakhsh, Hossein Daneshvar, Ali Jamali and Ehsan Rouzbehani had won bronze medals.

Iran's boxing team comprising ten athletes participated in the 32nd International Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament that was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish