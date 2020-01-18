Iran wins 2 gold medals in Italy Wrestling Tournament

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian and Amir Hossein Zare' who represented Iran in the event won gold medals in the categories of 97 and 125 kilograms, respectively.

Mohammadian defeated his Belarusian rival Aliaksandr Hushtyn 9-0 in the 97kg final bout and claimed a gold medal.

In 125kg class, Zare defeated his veteran rival Bilial Makhov of Russia 5-3.

Iran participated in the competition with four wrestlers.

Behnam Ehsanpour and Yunes Emami were the other Iranian representatives in the event that lost to their rivals in the earlier rounds.

