Iraq blames US for escalation of tensions in region

Speaking at a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Al-Safadi, in Baghdad, he said the United States withdrew from the international agreement causing tensions in the region and the only solution to these problems was to return to the negotiating table.

According to him, Iraq has declared to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Americans that it does not want to be a ground for the conflict between the two powers and considers the only solution to the problem returning to the negotiating table.

Pointing out that the talks are always fruitful, he said development and construction programs in Iraq have been hampered by the tensions created by Iraq's involvement in the tension.

Al-Hakim added that Iraq is now in a situation that no one envies.

The Iraqi foreign minister stated the plan was to develop joint relations with the neighboring countries, the region, Europe, China, and Russia, which have been hampered by tensions in the entire region.

He also expressed satisfaction with the expansion of ties with Jordan, saying Baghdad was striving to develop relations.

