Export development in present situation to save country

Reza Rahmani told a gathering of heads of the country's industry, mine and trade organizations that the export is primarily made by the private sector, adding that "we just need to provide the platform and our priority and the basis of our work" in exporting is 15 neighboring countries.

The Minister of Industry, meantime, said that "we need to trust the ability and experience of the private sector and organizations" to further strengthen these sectors.

He added that increasing the number of business liaison officers based in export target countries should be taken into account.

Rahmani emphasized that supplying people's livelihoods is a top priority and that the export should be made from surplus industrial production, agriculture, and handicrafts.

He said the ministry's policy is that any commodity can be made domestically, prevented from being imported or restricted by import tariffs.

