Russian official: Trump assassinates Gen Soleimani for political aims

Speaking to IRNA, Head of the Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies in Russia Recep Safarov said despite the fact that Trump committed such a crime to increase its chance in the election, he was heavily defeated by Iran.

Referring to Iran attacks on the US base in Iraq, he said the US Ain-Assad base in Iraq was seriously damaged and 11 American forces were injured.

He described the US assassination as a strategic mistake, saying Soleimani was the symbol of resistance against the US and Israel hegemony in the region.

Earlier, Safarov said Iranians will never forgive the US for assassinating General Soleimani.

Referring to the wave of anger against the US in Iran, he said now Iranians regard as their responsibility taking revenge for General Soleimani.

He noted that the US act will have heavy consequences and will endanger its presence in the region.

Safarov went on to say that hatred against the US is becoming widespread in the Middle East and even outside the region.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish