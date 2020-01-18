Iran announces s readiness to share experiences on foreign nationals

Speaking at a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Saturday, Mehdi Mahmoudi noted that martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani as a criminal at the hands of the US was a sign of Iran's efforts to bring peace and security to the world.

The official added that Martyr Soleimani was a conscientious man and defender of human rights, so after his martyrdom, not only Iranian people but also other people were upset and saddened by this incident. This martyr had conquered the hearts of the people of the world.

Mahmoudi, meantime, said that "we hope that in the New Year we will think of new arrangements for the cooperation of international organizations active in national affairs with the Islamic Republic of Iran because we believe that better and greater decisions should be made in the field of refugee services".

Iran has gained many years of experience in serving foreign nationals and immigrants, and "we are ready to share our experiences with other countries", he said, emphasizing the continuity of past strategies and the pursuit of a new mechanism for dealing with refugee issues.

