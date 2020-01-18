Envoy: Sanctions create problem for rare patients

According to the Rare Diseases Foundation of Iran, Qashqavi said the US sanctions have created problems for rare patients to have access to drugs.

Pointing to the lack of drugs for MPS patients and the medicinal needs of other rare patients, the Director of Rare Diseases Foundation of Iran in a letter to Qashqavi requested him to pave the way for these patients to have access to their medicines through the Ministry of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.

Earlier, Alireza Marandi, President of Iran Academy of Medical Sciences in a letter warned against the illegality of the US sanctions on food and drugs.

Repeatedly "we are saying that history will not judge kindly the deafening silence of international human rights organizations, especially the United Nations, for their indifference when it comes to the suffering illegally imposed on the ordinary people of Iran. This indifference will further discredit the United Nations in the eyes of people around the world, the letter reads.

We are waiting for the United Nations to take immediate and serious measures against the United States for their criminal actions which are in defiance of all international conventions and norms, it added.

