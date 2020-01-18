Veep: US acts based on terrorist groups' information

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Jahangiri described the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as a unique asset for Iran who was assassinated by the cruelest elements and governments in the world.

He noted that the US for the first time assassinated a commander of a country officially.

He said though Iran officially announced that it had targeted the US base in Iraq when it took place it is only now that Americans are now gradually announcing the casualties.

Describing the international and regional conditions as chaotic, Jahangiri said Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan are involved in war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian VP referred to strange remarks made by Europeans with regards to Iran's commitments under the nuclear deal, saying Iran has reduced its commitments towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

