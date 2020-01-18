Jan 18, 2020, 12:46 PM
Rouhani says govt stands by flood-hit people

Chabahar, Jan 18, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Saturday that the government has stood by the flood-stricken people in different southeastern cities.

Government spares no efforts to help the flood-hit people, President Rouhani said during his visit to a village in southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan which is suffering from flood and its fallout from nine days ago.

During his visit, the president ordered acceleration of relief operations in the province.

Rouhani along with a number of his cabinet members arrived in this southeastern city on Saturday morning to oversee the relief operations underway for the flood-stricken people.

