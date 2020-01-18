Rouhani in Sistan and Baluchestan to oversee flood relief operations

The cities of southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan are suffering from flood paralyzing ordinary life of people.

The Government had advised the people whose residential houses were affected with flood waters to move to safe areas on neighborhood and the governor-general of the province had made coordination for movement of the people for the safe areas.

During his day-long visit to Sistan-Baluchestan, President Rouhani will attend the provincial Crisis Management headquarters to hear a report about relief operations for the disaster hit people.

A number of cabinet members including minister of energy, roads and urban development, health and agriculture are accompanying the president.

