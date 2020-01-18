Jan 18, 2020, 9:03 AM
Iran freestylers grab two gold medals in Rome Championship

Tehran, Jan 18, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestlers Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian and Amir Hossein Zare received gold medals in Matteo Pellicone championships held in Rome, Italy.

Mohammadian in the weight category of 97kg defeated Kazakh rival 11-0 in the first round.

During the second round, he hit US fighter and advanced to quarter-finals.

After defeating US rival in quarter-finals, he entered semi-final stage.

He could overpower Italian wrestler 11-0 to stand against Belarus rival in final match.

He also defeated Belarus and received a gold medal.

Zare in the weight category of 125kg Kazakh freestyler and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he overpowered Germany 8-0 and entered final match

After defeating his Russian rival in final match, Zare grabbed a gold medal.

