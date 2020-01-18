Iran freestylers grab two gold medals in Rome Championship

Mohammadian in the weight category of 97kg defeated Kazakh rival 11-0 in the first round.
During the second round, he hit US fighter and advanced to quarter-finals.
After defeating US rival in quarter-finals, he entered semi-final stage.
He could overpower Italian wrestler 11-0 to stand against Belarus rival in final match.
He also defeated Belarus and received a gold medal.
Zare in the weight category of 125kg Kazakh freestyler and advanced to semi-final match.
In semi-final stage, he overpowered Germany 8-0 and entered final match
After defeating his Russian rival in final match, Zare grabbed a gold medal.
