Iran freestylers grab two gold medals in Rome Championship

Mohammadian in the weight category of 97kg defeated Kazakh rival 11-0 in the first round.

During the second round, he hit US fighter and advanced to quarter-finals.

After defeating US rival in quarter-finals, he entered semi-final stage.

He could overpower Italian wrestler 11-0 to stand against Belarus rival in final match.

He also defeated Belarus and received a gold medal.

Zare in the weight category of 125kg Kazakh freestyler and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he overpowered Germany 8-0 and entered final match

After defeating his Russian rival in final match, Zare grabbed a gold medal.

