IRGC Cmdr terms resistance as only way to pass enemies behind

Tehran, Jan 17, IRNA - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami referred to resistance as the only solution to pass enemies behind, adding the resistance path should be followed completely.

Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of Tehran Friday Prayers which was led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He noted the fact that Iranians should be calm, strong and hopeful.

The commander went on to say that Iran has entered a phase of dignity and stability and underlined the need for unity.

We should move forward, build Iran and make the country prosperous and a symbol of a brilliant state in the world, he reiterated.

Large crowds of people enthusiastically attended this week’s Friday Prayers led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (prayers ground) in central Tehran.

It was the first Friday Prayers led by the Supreme Leader in eight years.

