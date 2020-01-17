Judiciary Chief: Supreme Leader’s remarks on resistance ‘strategic’

Speaking on the sidelines of Tehran Friday Prayers which was led by the Supreme Leader, Raisi described as important national solidarity.

He noted that Iran’s success in targeting enemy’s base has created power for Iran.

Large crowds of people enthusiastically attended this week’s Friday Prayers led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (prayers ground) in central Tehran.

It was the first Friday Prayers led by the Supreme Leader in eight years.

