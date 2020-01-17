Zarif to meet with Canadian counterpart in Muscat

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in his tweeter account on Friday that Zarif will hold talks with Canadian counterpart on his way back from India.

Zarif arrived in New Delhi of India on Tuesday to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020.

He addressed the meeting and hold talks with high-ranking attendees during his stay in India.

The annual multilateral conference themed "Raisina Dialogue" took place in New Delhi, India during January 14-16, 2020.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish