Leader: Iran experienced two weeks of extraordinary events

He made the remarks during his first sermon delivered to the Friday Prayers attended by a huge number of people in Imam Khomeini Mosalla (prayers ground) in the capital.

The Supreme Leader said that the two past weeks were exceptional in that bitter and sweet events occurred during the period.

He hailed the massive turnout of the Iranian nation in the funeral procession for the IRGC grand commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US forces in Baghdad Jan 3, 2020, and said it marked a day when millions of people in Iran and hundreds of thousands in Iraq and some other countries took to streets to register the biggest public ceremony in the world to their names.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that was a day that belonged to God.

The day when IRGC's missiles hit US base is another day of God. These two days are turning points in the history and are not ordinary days, he said.

That a force of a country was able to slap the biggest bullying power in the face reveals powerful hand of God, he said.

He also said divine help lies in piety and urged all to observe piousness in every affair

This the first Friday Prayers the Leader is leading in eight years.

Political analysts maintain that given the recent developments, including the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soelimani, the Supreme Leader will focus on the most important issues in his sermons.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish