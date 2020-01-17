People enthusiastically awaiting Friday prayers to be led by Supreme Leader in Tehran

People from all walks of life are on their way to Mosalla to attend the prayers and streets leading to the grand prayers site are packed with lovers of the Islamic Revolution's Leader who are holding placards and chanting slogans in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This the first Friday Prayers to be led by the Supreme Leader in eight years.

Political analysts maintain that given the recent developments, including the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soelimani, the Supreme Leader will focus on the most important issues in his sermons.

