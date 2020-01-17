22 Iranian medical sciences universities among world's best

Deputy for the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education for research and technology Reza Malekzadeh told IRNA on Friday that 354 Iranian researchers are among the top one percent in the world 90 of whom are conducting research in the field of medical sciences.

He hailed Iran's scientific progress in 2019 in terms of the number of articles and citations, saying that it advanced one position in the number of articles and stood at 15th while it ranked 14th in terms of citations.

Calling for supporting the elites and researchers, Malekzadeh said that efforts should be made to keep them in the country.

Referring to holding of the 25th Razi Medical Research Festival, he said that the festival has been able to support 600 elites and distinguished researchers as the selected researchers over the past 25 years.

