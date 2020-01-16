Iran ready to hand over Ukrainian victims' bodies of plane incident: FM Zarif

During the phone talk, Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced Iran's readiness for handing over bodies of Ukrainian passengers of Ukraine's 737 plane victims and allowing that country's experts to be involved in examining the black box.

Ukrainian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran for the speedy declaration of responsibility for the incident and its cooperation in all stages.

All 176 passengers on board a Ukrainian airliner were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain.

8072**2050

