EU's high representative stress need to maintain JCPOA

"Josep Borrell, high representative and deputy head of the European Commission, met with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi on Thursday for the first time since taking his post as the EU foreign policy chief," the EU statement said.

It noted that during the talks, both sides discussed the latest developments concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The statement added that Borrell during the meeting reiterated the EU's interest in preserving the nuclear deal, and said that this issue is more important than anything else given the dangerous tensions rising in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Zarif and Borrell met on the sidelines of the Raisina 2020 Conference held to deal with the most important international issues.

