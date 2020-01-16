Jan 16, 2020, 5:13 PM
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code: 83636659
0 Persons

Tags

Two consignments of smuggled arms discovered by Iran's Army

Two consignments of smuggled arms discovered by Iran's Army

Kermanshah, Jan 16, IRNA – Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force announced that two consignments of smuggled arms have been discovered by operational units of the force in western border areas.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, who is in Kermanshah city, said on Thursday that the consignments included items that could be used in terrorist acts.

 Considering enemies' plot to develop riots in the country, the smugglers tried to take cargos to the country, he explained.

Heidari said western borders are in full security and the army's different units are on alert in the area.

Kermanshah province with two million population has 371 kilometers of common borders with Iraq.

1391**2050

Follow us on  Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 10 =