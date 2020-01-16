Two consignments of smuggled arms discovered by Iran's Army

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, who is in Kermanshah city, said on Thursday that the consignments included items that could be used in terrorist acts.

Considering enemies' plot to develop riots in the country, the smugglers tried to take cargos to the country, he explained.

Heidari said western borders are in full security and the army's different units are on alert in the area.

Kermanshah province with two million population has 371 kilometers of common borders with Iraq.

