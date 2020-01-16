Zarif arrives in Mumbai

Earlier on Thursday, Zarif met with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne prior to leaving New Delhi for Mumbai.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and consular affairs.
Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif arrived in Mumbai to meet with Iranian businessmen and hold talks with local officials.
