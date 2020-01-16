Jan 16, 2020, 4:49 PM
Journalist ID: 1856
News Code: 83636650
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif arrives in Mumbai

Zarif arrives in Mumbai

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif arrived in Mumbai to meet with Iranian businessmen and hold talks with local officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Zarif met with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne prior to leaving New Delhi for Mumbai.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and consular affairs.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =