Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 16

Rouhani urges end to US military presence for return of regional security

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the United States to terminate its military presence in the region for the restoration of peace and security.

EU powers breaching Iran deal under US coercion: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister said European powers have violated a 2015 multinational nuclear deal with Iran following their activation of a sanctions mechanism, describing their move as the EU intimidation by the United States.

Russia urges Persian Gulf nations to mull over joint security apparatus

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow has been urging Persian Gulf countries to consider a common security mechanism and that it was high time the world got rid of unilateral measures such as sanctions.

Western Media Turn to Begging for Riots

Western news agencies have disgracefully abandoned their claims to professional journalistic standards by openly calling for riots in Iran.

Rouhani to U.S. and Europeans: Leave Region for Your Own Benefit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned the United States to end its military intervention in the region, saying such a withdrawal will both help restore regional security and serve Washington’s own interests.

Iranian Missiles Blinded U.S. ‘Eyes in the Sky’

to batter Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, U.S. soldiers at the desert facility lost contact with their ultra-powerful -- and expensive -- eyes in the sky.

Zarif, Modi confer on pressing issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Wednesday over press

Tehran hosting 2 international exhibitions

The 11th International Exhibition of Cement, Concrete, Manufacturing Technology and Related Machinery (IRAN CEMENTEX 2020) and the 4th International Exhibition of Agriculture, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, Input, Irrigation Systems (Iran Agri Show 2020) are running at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Legal look into the arrest of the UK ambassador to Iran

In the legal term, immunity generally means that the person is exempted from prosecution, in other words the law and its executors cannot prosecute the person. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) states that the immunities and privileges are not intended to benefit individuals; rather they are to perform the functions of diplomatic missions as representatives of states.

Iran probing possible U.S. disruption in radar system that caused plane downing

A possible disruption in Iran’s radar network by the U.S. may have caused the operator mistake the Ukrainian passenger plan for an incoming American cruise missile, at top Iranian military official said on Wednesday.

Italian Court Dismisses $6b US Lawsuit Against CBI

Iran’s central bank said an Italian court has rejected a lawsuit filed by American plaintiffs over seizure of the bank’s assets in the country worth $5.99 billion.

Agro Mechanization Coefficient on the Rise

The agricultural mechanization coefficient in Iran presently stands at 1.8 horsepower per hectare.

Flood Damage to Sistan-Baluchestan Agro Sector Estimated at $46m

Preliminary estimate of damage caused by torrential rainfall to the agriculture sector of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province tops 6,000 billion rials ($46 million).

