Iranian, Indian FMs discuss latest regional developments

The talks were held at a working breakfast in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020 which started work in India on January 14.

Zarif arrived in the Indian capital for the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he held talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on important international and regional developments as well as ways to develop bilateral economic and energy cooperation.

Also on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Zarif held a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu.

The three-day Raisina Dialogue 2020 kicked off in the Indian capital on January 14 with participation of 700 representatives and foreign ministers from 100 world countries, including Iran.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish